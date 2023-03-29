Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a decades-old video of acclaimed science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke in which he talks about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). The video has been again circulated on social media platforms.

In the video, Clarke predicted that the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world won't be men or monkeys, they'll be machines.

“They will start to think and eventually, they will completely outthink their makers. We are now at the beginning of inorganic or mechanical evolution which will be thousands of times swifter," the science-fiction writer can be heard saying in the footage.

He further said, “the present-day electronic brains are complete morons but this might not be true in another generation."

To this, Elon Musk reacted and retweeted the video from his official Twitter handle. ‘Prescient’, the Tesla CEO wrote in the caption.

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 22.5 million views, 57.6k likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

A user said, “Pretty sure we are descendants of some form of technology that deleted our past so we can’t find out how we got here."

“We’re not going to have the science to make neuralink or any other BCI implanted in us to make us “instant experts" before AGI (if it’s even possible at all)," the fourth person tweeted.