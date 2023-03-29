‘Prescient’, Elon Musk reacts to old video that predicts AI future1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Fiction writer Arthur C Clarke predicted that the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world won't be men or monkeys, they'll be machines.
Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a decades-old video of acclaimed science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke in which he talks about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). The video has been again circulated on social media platforms.
