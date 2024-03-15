President Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa as new Palestinian PM. Who is he?
Mohammad Mustafa, the new Palestinian Prime Minister, aims to unify governance of Palestinian lands after Gaza war, overseeing reconstruction efforts and seeking political buy-in from Hamas and Israel.
Mohammad Mustafa, appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday, is one of the leading Palestinian business figures who has overseen Gaza reconstruction under Hamas Islamist rule.
