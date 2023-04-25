President Biden Announces 2024 Re-Election Campaign

Already the oldest president in American history at 80 years old, Mr. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. A majority of Americans don’t approve of his performance as president and polls show ample public concern, even among many Democrats, about his age and fitness for office. Mr. Biden has answered questions about his age by saying that people should watch him do the job, and aides argue that his legislative record—including securing funding for the Covid-19 pandemic, and passing broad infrastructure and climate measures—will resonate with voters.