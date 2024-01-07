The internet reacted to a social media post claiming that First Lady Jill Biden escorted President Biden off the stage, with some mocking former First Lady Melania Trump's hand-holding habits.

United States First lady Jill Biden was seen walking out of a stage with husband and US president Joe Biden at a recent address near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. However, when a social media handle shared the last bit of the address claiming that First Lady Jill Biden ‘escorted’ Joe Biden out of the stage, the internet felt divided. RNC Research's X account shared footage from the end of Biden’s speech, when he walked out of the stage, hand-in-hand with wife Jill Biden. RNC Research, whose bio reads ‘exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. Managed by the Republican National Committee’, wrote, 'Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks". Sharing its report on the scene, The Daily Mail US account wrote, “Jill Biden rushed to embrace zoned-out Biden after he finished speech, then went into trance-like state on-stage." Netizens were quick to respond to the bizarre trolling, and wrote, “Remember the many times Melania wouldn’t hold Trump’s hand?"

Some other netizens also took a subtle dig at Donald Trump and wrote, “Yeah wives actually want to hold the hands of their husbands when their husbands are faithful and didn't raw dog a pornstar when they were home with their infant son. Crazy.".

“Couples that actually love each other still hold hands. It's a thing Repukes don't comprehend because you are not capable of love." wrote another.

However, several others joined in on the trolling, ahead of the US Presidential Polls scheduled to be held this year, wherein President Biden is seeking a second term at the White House.

Some netizens wrote, "Tried to cover it by running on stage to hug him beforehand. I bet we'll see more of these "displays of love" to help him exit.".

“It's pathetic to see the Commander in Chief being led off the stage. But Jill is there specifically to make sure Biden finds his way off of the stage and doesn't get distracted trying to shake hands with invisible people." wrote another.

The comments on this tweet reflected the American's divided stance on politics right ahead of a crucial election.

President Joe Biden has earlier been accused of being clueless, when in July last year, King Charles was seen attempting to hurry Joe Biden along as they reviewed the Guard of Honour.

President Joe Biden kicked off his first campaign event of the year, squarely making the case to voters that his predecessor Donald Trump is a danger to democracy and shouldn’t be returned to the White House.

The president has used past anniversaries to argue Trump’s brand of politics and rhetoric are at odds with the nation’s core ideas, but on Friday, he detailed the events of the attacks in his starkest language yet. Biden laid the blame for the violence directly on his predecessor, calling it “among the worst derelictions of duty by a president."

