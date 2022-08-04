President Biden is still COVID positive, physician says on day

President Biden is still COVID positive, physician says on day1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested contracted COVID earlier this week, tested positive again for the virus on Thursday. However, he is said to be feeling "very well".
Physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House today, Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving. Biden will continue in isolation.
Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
