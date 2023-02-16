President Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects shortly

The president's 2 p.m. White House remarks come after he directed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team" to review U.S. procedures after the downing of the China balloon, as well as three other objects that the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign" objects. The downing of the Chinese surveillance craft was the first known peacetime shootdown of an unauthorized object in U.S. airspace — a feat repeated three times a week later.