President Biden urged to act on H-1B visas. See full text of Senators letter

Although your Administration rescinded the discriminatory travel bans from Muslim-majority and African nations and permanent immigrants, the ban on seasonal, employer-sponsored and cultural exchange visas continues to harm U.S. businesses that rely on these workers to operate. Although Proclamation 10052 is set to expire on March 31, 2021, businesses have indicated that inaction will further harm their businesses and economic recovery. Despite the increased unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), businesses that rely on foreign workers struggled to fill jobs as the nonimmigrant categories affected by PP10052 either target low-unemployment professions (e.g., H-1B and L-1 visas) or require that the nonimmigrant will not displace an American worker (e.g., H-2B, J-1). Several of these categories (H-2B and J-1 Summer Work Travel and Camp Counselor) by regulation are seasonal and heavily used during the summer months, when seasonal communities across the country welcome an influx of visitors. Failing to revoke the Proclamation immediately places these programs at risk because both workers and employers cannot adequately prepare for the surge season.

