President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen’s funeral

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen’s funeral2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on September 18.
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on September 18.
President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III on September 18 at a banquet given at Buckingham Palace in advance of Queen Elizabeth's state burial. The Queen's casket is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where the president paid respect to her. At the Lancaster House, next to Buckingham Palace in London, President Murmu signed Queen Elizabeth II's condolence book.
President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III on September 18 at a banquet given at Buckingham Palace in advance of Queen Elizabeth's state burial. The Queen's casket is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where the president paid respect to her. At the Lancaster House, next to Buckingham Palace in London, President Murmu signed Queen Elizabeth II's condolence book.
In order to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 and express condolences on behalf of the Government of India, President Murmu is on an official tour of the United Kingdom from September 17 to September 19. She is among the top Asian leaders to attend the event.
In order to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 and express condolences on behalf of the Government of India, President Murmu is on an official tour of the United Kingdom from September 17 to September 19. She is among the top Asian leaders to attend the event.
Other dignitaries from Asia include Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will also attend the Queen’s funeral.
Other dignitaries from Asia include Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will also attend the Queen’s funeral.
On September 17, President Murmu arrived at London's Gatwick Airport to attend the state burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. At 20:50 IST, Murmu and her entourage, which included Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, arrived at London's Gatwick Airport from the hotel she had just left on her way to the hotel where she will be staying during this tour.
On September 17, President Murmu arrived at London's Gatwick Airport to attend the state burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. At 20:50 IST, Murmu and her entourage, which included Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, arrived at London's Gatwick Airport from the hotel she had just left on her way to the hotel where she will be staying during this tour.
President Murmu was invited to a banquet held at Buckingham Palace by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla before the funeral service. At what has been referred to as an "official state event", all visiting heads of state, heads of government, and official foreign guests are anticipated.
President Murmu was invited to a banquet held at Buckingham Palace by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla before the funeral service. At what has been referred to as an "official state event", all visiting heads of state, heads of government, and official foreign guests are anticipated.
President Murmu will go to the reception held by James Cleverly, the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, on September 19 in the afternoon.
President Murmu will go to the reception held by James Cleverly, the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, on September 19 in the afternoon.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)