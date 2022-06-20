President Emmanuel Macron loses majority: What it means for Europe and world

The result pushes France into a situation that has become common across Europe with the emergence of new populists and environmental parties. Germany’s Olaf Scholz won last year’s election with the lowest share of the vote of any chancellor since the Federal Republic was founded. Spain’s two-party system has broken down over recent elections leaving Pedro Sanchez governing with a minority coalition while Italy, long the most unstable of Europe’s major countries, is governed by the technocrat Mario Draghi after its previous coalition collapsed in the midst of the pandemic.