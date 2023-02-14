President Joe Biden fires architect of US Capitol
- Biden fired J Brett Blanton, who was alleged in a blistering 26 October inspector general report to have improperly used government-owned vehicles for personal use, and engaged in other misconduct.
US President Joe Biden fired J Brett Blanton on Monday, the architect of the Capitol after the watchdog found misconduct.
