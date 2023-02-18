President Joe Biden 'messaging' Russia's Vladimir in Poland speech: White House
- Joe Biden is leaving Monday for Warsaw on a brief trip to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of pro-Western Ukraine
President Joe Biden will use a speech in Poland on Tuesday to send a message to Russia's Vladimir Putin that NATO will continue to support Ukraine's war effort for "as long as it takes," a spokesman said.
