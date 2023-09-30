President Joe Biden says US shutdown isn't his fault. Will Americans agree?
The White House is aiming to shift blame for a potential government shutdown onto House Republicans as the deadline approaches. President Joe Biden and his advisers are hoping that the rest of the country will see the GOP as responsible for the funding package failure
Staring down a likely government shutdown, the White House wants to make sure any blame falls at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue — specifically on House Republicans.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message