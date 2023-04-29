President Joe Biden to get roasted by White House media elites, show ‘sold out’3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Saturday's event, said White House Correspondents Association President Tamara Keith, is ‘completely sold out’
Washington's political and media elites observe their annual truce -- of a few hours -- Saturday at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, where President Joe Biden will find himself the butt of jokes and hit back with his own.
