President Joe Biden to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:25 AM IST
President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lithuania for a one-on-one meeting during the NATO summit.
US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit on Wednesday, CNN reported citing an official familiar with the meeting.
