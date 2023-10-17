US President Joe Biden to visit Israel, also meet PLA's Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan

US President Joe Biden is slated to visit Israel on Wednesday amid the ongoing war with Hamas. The POTUS will “demonstrate his steadfast support" for the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country and consult on the next steps. Biden will also travel to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza," a White House statement added.

The announcement came even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lines up forces along the Gazan border ahead of an expected ground incursion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: ‘Please get us out’, Abducted Israeli woman in Hamas' hostage video Meanwhile the US military ordered 2,000 personnel to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as a show of force on Tuesday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby however told CNN that the country presently had no plans to actually 'put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel'.

Israel had declared war on Hamas earlier this month after a surprise attack killed more than 1400 people and took around 200 hostage. The retaliatory air strikes have since killed more than 2,700 people in Palestine. Israel has also imposed a crippling siege on Gaza and deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a ground offensive.

There is growing concern that the escalating war in Gaza could spill over into a wider Middle East conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!