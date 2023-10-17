Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US President Joe Biden to visit Israel, also meet PLA's Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan

US President Joe Biden to visit Israel, also meet PLA's Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan

Anwesha Mitra

US President Joe Biden to visit Israel amid ongoing war with Hamas

President Joe Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to Israel

US President Joe Biden is slated to visit Israel on Wednesday amid the ongoing war with Hamas. The POTUS will “demonstrate his steadfast support" for the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country and consult on the next steps. Biden will also travel to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict.

“President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza," a White House statement added.

The announcement came even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lines up forces along the Gazan border ahead of an expected ground incursion.

ALSO READ: ‘Please get us out’, Abducted Israeli woman in Hamas' hostage video

Meanwhile the US military ordered 2,000 personnel to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as a show of force on Tuesday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby however told CNN that the country presently had no plans to actually 'put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel'.

Israel had declared war on Hamas earlier this month after a surprise attack killed more than 1400 people and took around 200 hostage. The retaliatory air strikes have since killed more than 2,700 people in Palestine. Israel has also imposed a crippling siege on Gaza and deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a ground offensive.

There is growing concern that the escalating war in Gaza could spill over into a wider Middle East conflict.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump vows to bar Gaza refugees; Muslim travel ban in US if re-elected

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 04:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.