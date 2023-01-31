President lauds defence indigenisation, govt’s record on national security1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
President Murmu referred to the induction of INS Vikrant as the first swadeshi aircraft carrier. It was commissioned in September last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday praised the government’s record on defence indigenisation and highlighted the success of the Narendra Modi government’s signature Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.
