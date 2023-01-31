President lauds defence indigenisation, govt’s record on national security

Speaking on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, President Murmu referred to the induction of INS Vikrant as the first “swadeshi" aircraft carrier. INS Vikrant, which was the country’s first indigenously manufactured aircraft carrier, was commissioned in September last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built at the cost of ₹20,000 crore, INS Vikrant is the largest warship in India’s naval arsenal. The carrier, which was built by scores of domestic manufacturers, represented a major step forward for the country’s defence indigenisation ambitions.