President Murmu flies to UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Joseph Biden of the United States will also be in attendance. Other world leaders including South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yeol, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Ursula Von Der Leyen of the European Commission and President Steinmeir of Germany have also accepted invitations to attend the funeral. A number of leaders from Commonwealth countries will also visit London for the event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}