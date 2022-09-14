President Murmu flies to UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Murmu flies to UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
President Murmu will fly to London later this week to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on behalf of the Government of India. The President will visit London from September 19 to 22.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19th. A number of major world leaders are expected to attend. These include the royal families of Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium among others.
President Joseph Biden of the United States will also be in attendance. Other world leaders including South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yeol, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Ursula Von Der Leyen of the European Commission and President Steinmeir of Germany have also accepted invitations to attend the funeral. A number of leaders from Commonwealth countries will also visit London for the event.
Numerous Indian leaders condoled the passing of the Queen, who died on 8 September. In addition to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed their condolences.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12 September 2022 to convey India’s condolences."
India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, 11 September 2022
“In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth", a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs read.
