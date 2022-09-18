Queen Elizabeth II funeral: President Murmu reaches London, Check full schedule

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day official tour to the United Kingdom, has reached London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day official tour to the United Kingdom, has reached London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.
She embarked on the visit on September 17 and will remain there till September 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.
The presidential aircraft carrying Murmu and her entourage members including foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra landed at London's Gatwick Airport at 20:50 IST from where she left for the hotel and will be staying during this tour.
She was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom on her arrival, as per ANI reports.
The reports stated that she will attend the Lying-in-State of the Queen's coffin at the Palace of Westminster on Sunday and sign a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.
Later in the day, the President will attend a reception hosted by King Charles III for the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace in London before the funeral service on Monday at 11 am local time.
On Monday, President Murmu will attend the state funeral service at West Gate of Westminster Abbey. And in the afternoon, she will attend the reception hosted by James Cleverly, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on September 8. She will be laid to rest will full state honors at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
