President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina here on Monday before the commencement of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As world leaders gather to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of British history, President of India Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to post a picture where she met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As world leaders gather to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of British history, President of India Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to post a picture where she met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana.
Netizens were quick to applaud the India and Bangladesh's friendship, some even pointed out that female leaders of two nations have met in Britain. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month on her four-day visit to India.
Netizens were quick to applaud the India and Bangladesh's friendship, some even pointed out that female leaders of two nations have met in Britain. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month on her four-day visit to India.
“President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London," the Tweet read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London," the Tweet read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, visited Westminster Hall here on Sunday and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.
President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, visited Westminster Hall here on Sunday and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.
Earlier, President Murmu also attended the reception hosted by UK’s King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, President Murmu also attended the reception hosted by UK’s King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The funeral for the late queen, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. Senior royals will gather in private as the Queen is laid to rest with her late husband in an enclave of the chapel named King George VI Memorial Chapel.
The funeral for the late queen, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. Senior royals will gather in private as the Queen is laid to rest with her late husband in an enclave of the chapel named King George VI Memorial Chapel.
India and Bangladesh have decided to launch talks on a planned trade pact this year as the two sides signed seven memorandums of understanding on the second day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India.
India and Bangladesh have decided to launch talks on a planned trade pact this year as the two sides signed seven memorandums of understanding on the second day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India.
Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion. The country also enjoys the status of being India's fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion. The country also enjoys the status of being India's fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.