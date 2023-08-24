Russian jet crash raises suspicions against Putin and his connection to Yevgeny Prigozhin. If proven, it would be a major scandal.

Russia on Thursday morning stated that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed in jet that crashed with no survivors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crash fueled suspicions as there was already much speculations about Prigozhin's fate since his military company launched the mutiny. At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason" and a “stab in the back" and vowed to avenge it.

Following the mutiny, though President Putin did strike a compromise and the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, it definitely made him look weak {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the agreed compromise (ending the mutiny in exchange for immunity from prosecution) one Russian newspaper commented: "This kind of compromise is normally made with political opponents. Never with criminals and terrorists. Does that mean we should view Mr Prigozhin now as a political figure?"

Now an old video of Putin surfaced where he openly said that betrayal is something he can never forgive.

Did Putin plan the jet crash? After the report surfaced, the immediate reaction that came was how did the accident happen. The evidences against Putin became even stronger when flight tracking data revealed that the executive jet showed no signs of trouble until a sudden drop in its final 30 seconds of received altitude. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ian Petchenik, who works for flightracker Flightradar24, told the Reuters news agency that the Embraer Legacy 600 jet made a “sudden downward vertical" at 15:19 GMT.

Then within about 30 seconds the aircraft plummeted more than 8,000 feet from its cruising altitude of 28,000 feet.

"Whatever happened, happened quickly," Petchenik said, before adding prior to the drop there was no indication anything was wrong with the aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If it is ever proven that the mid-air destruction of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin was an act of deliberate, cold-blooded revenge by the Kremlin, this will go down in Russian history as the ultimate "special military operation".

(With inputs from BBC and agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}