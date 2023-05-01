President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces have killed IS chief in Syria3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Turkey neutralized the Daesh/Islamic State terrorist organization leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.
Turkish forces killed the head of the Islamic State last week in Aleppo province after an intense clash. The terrorist - code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi - had been appointed as the fourth caliph of the ISIL last year after the death of Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish intelligence agency had been following him “for a long time".
