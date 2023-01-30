Erdogan indicates possibility of Turkey accepting Finland into NATO1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation Western defence alliance to have failed to ratify the membership bids by Sweden and Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without its Nordic neighbour Sweden.
