President Trump trails Joe Biden by 10 points nationally in final days of electi

Journal/NBC News polling experts have determined that the work they have done in past years to define a set of likely voters may not apply to this election. Many states have changed voting laws, with some mailing ballots to every registered voter for the first time. The impact of these changes cannot be assessed until after the election. In addition, early voting and other gauges of voter interest point to unusually high turnout. For those reasons, the poll is presenting the broadest profile of potential voters rather than trying to determine which voters are likeliest to vote.