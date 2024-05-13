‘Occupier feeds on lies…’: President Zelenskyy calls for resilience amid psychological warfare in Ukraine
In a public address, Zelenskyy advised the public to remain sceptical of sensational news, stressing the importance of verifying information and maintaining emotional composure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported intense military activity in Ukraine, stating that the country is experiencing "fierce battles" and facing "extremely difficult" circumstances in certain regions. Despite these challenges, he emphasised the importance of resilience and the need to “hold its ground," ANI reported.