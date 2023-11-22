Following an invitation from India, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday will participate in the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, China expressed its hope that the virtual summit will facilitate the gathering of consensus and convey a positive message in this regard.

Earlier, during the G20 Summit hosted by India in September, Li Qiang represented Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the Chinese Premier's presence at the G20 Summit.

When inquired about China's anticipations for the summit, she underscored the importance of the G20 addressing worldwide challenges collaboratively and making a constructive contribution to the global economic recovery, ANI reported.

She said the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September reached important common understandings on adopting actions through partnerships.

"In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make a positive contribution to world economic recovery and global common development," the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

Further hoping that the summit can gain consensus, she noted, "China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening, marking a significant convergence of global leaders.

The summit will include the participation of leaders from all G20 member countries, the Chair of the African Union, and representatives from nine guest countries, along with the heads of 11 international organizations—all of whom have been extended invitations to attend.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held today from 5:30 pm onwards and will witness a major gathering of world leaders.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the “deeply unstable world situation" when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

