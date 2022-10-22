President Xi's predecessor ‘escorted’ out halfway of Communist Party meet

In a dramatic moment, former Chinese leader Hu Jintao on Saturday was escorted off stage during the closing session of the Communist Party congress.

The incident both captured on camera and witnessed by more than 2,000 people present saw Hu, 79, who was seating beside President Xi Jinping, leaving almost halfway through the event. Li Zhanshu, chair of the national legislature’s Standing Committee -- who was sitting on Hu’s other side -- tried to physically assist the former leader, until party secretariat chief Wang Huning gestured for him to stand down.

Hu, who turns 80 in December, has looked increasingly frail in recent public appearances and seemed confused as he was led off stage. He stopped briefly to exchange some words with Xi, who nodded in response, and tapped outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on the back.

Emperor Xi just had his predecessor Hu Jintao hauled out of the CCP summit on live TV in full view of everyone



Ruthless pic.twitter.com/OTnsHKokSu — ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) October 22, 2022

Xi on Saturday moved closer to securing a precedent-defying third term in office by announcing a Central Committee featuring a host of his loyalists. That paves the way for him to consolidate control over the country’s most powerful positions when they are unveiled Sunday.

The 200-member body was revealed shortly after the final session of the party congress and saw Xi cast aside retirement rules that have dictated who governs the world’s second-largest economy for the past three decades. Perhaps most notably, former Hu Jintao protégé, Li Keqiang, was absent from the body, even though he’s still a year away from retirement age.

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said Hu’s unscripted departure was unlikely to represent a political statement.

“I think this is a health issue," Wu said. “Hu is more of a lying-flat type, he doesn’t want much. I don’t think he’s expressing anger at Xi."