President Xi's predecessor ‘escorted’ out halfway of Communist Party meet

President Xi's predecessor ‘escorted’ out halfway of Communist Party meet1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 03:43 PM IST
Hu, who turns 80 in December, has looked increasingly frail in recent public appearances and seemed confused as he was led off
In a dramatic moment, former Chinese leader Hu Jintao on Saturday was escorted off stage during the closing session of the Communist Party congress.