President Xi speaks to troops along Indo-China border, inspects combat readiness1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The president also enquired about their living condition and whether they were able to “receive fresh vegetables” in the inhospitable terrain
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently interacted with soldiers stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh via video conferencing when he inspected their combat readiness and also enquired about their living conditions in the inhospitable terrain.
