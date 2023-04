China to send special representative to visit Ukraine and conduct talks with all parties on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday -- the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky said on Twitter in a tweet that was confirmed to AFP by a presidency official.