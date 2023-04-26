Hello User
President Xi tells Zelensky talks and negotiation are 'only way out'

President Xi tells Zelensky talks and negotiation are ‘only way out’

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Livemint
China to send special representative to visit Ukraine

China to send special representative to visit Ukraine and conduct talks with all parties on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday -- the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelensky said on Twitter in a tweet that was confirmed to AFP by a presidency official.

