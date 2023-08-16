President Xi under pressure to take bold steps as China's economy slows after surprise rate cut5 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
President Xi Jinping is facing pressure to take bolder steps to revive China's economy after a rate cut failed to impress investors. The country is experiencing weak consumer spending growth, sliding investment, rising unemployment, and deflation.
President Xi Jinping has resisted pulling the trigger on a major stimulus to revive the world’s second-biggest economy. The grim market reaction to a surprise rate cut shows investors want to see him take much bolder steps.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message