President Zelenskyy hints at openness to compromise on eastern Ukraine

— The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv that has been the site some of the heaviest fighting in the capital area, said the city has been “liberated" from Russian troops. Irpin gained wide attention after photos circulated of a mother and her two children who were killed by shelling as they tried to flee, their bodies lying on the pavement with luggage and a pet carrier nearby.

