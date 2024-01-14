President-elect Lai Ching-te vows to 'safeguard Taiwan from Chinese threat'
Lai Ching-te's victory in the Taiwanese presidential polls is expected to increase tensions with China, as Beijing considers him a separatist and a danger to its relations with Taiwan.
President-elect Lai Ching-te has said that he will work to protect his country from continuing threats and intimidation from China, adding that 'China can recognise' the situation now, CNN report has stated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message