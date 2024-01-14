President-elect Lai Ching-te vows to 'safeguard Taiwan from Chinese threat'

President-elect Lai Ching-te has said that he will work to protect his country from continuing threats and intimidation from China, adding that 'China can recognise' the situation now, CNN report has stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I will act by our democratic and free constitutional order in a manner that is balanced and maintains the cross-strait status quo. At the same time, we are also determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China," Lai Ching-te was quoted as saying by CNN.

While speaking to the media persons ahead of his victory speech on Saturday night, Lai added, "In the future, we hope that China will recognize the new situation, and understand that only peace benefits both sides of the strait."

"We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we still stand on the side of democracy," the President-elect said further.

"We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we still stand on the side of democracy," the President-elect said further.

While addressing thousands of supporters at a rally after coasting to a win in the Presidential elections, Lai said Taiwan managed to stay on the world map through the conduct of the polls.

"This is a night that belongs to Taiwan. We managed to keep Taiwan on the map of the world," he said, adding, "The election has shown the world the commitment of the Taiwanese people to democracy, which I hope China can understand."

Earlier, on Saturday, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate won the much-anticipated Taiwanese presidential polls. Lai Ching-te defeated his two rivals- Hou from the KMT and Ko Wen-je, the former Taipei Mayor representing the relatively newly established Taiwan People's Party.

This also marks the historic third-straight victory for the DPP after Tsai Ing-wena completed her two terms as Taiwan's President since 2016.

Lai Ching-te's victory is expected to increase the tensions between the self-ruled island with China as Beijing has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its own territory and flexed its military might against the island. A day before the presidential elections, China's defense ministry warned that its Army would not hesitate to "crush" the independence movement in Taiwan. For China, William is a separatist and a danger to its relations with Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly denounced Lai Ching-te as a "dangerous separatist".

According to the Central Election Commission report, Lai got over 5 million votes and more than 40 percent of the vote share after counting was done from over 90 percent of polling stations as of 7:45 pm (local time).

Lai, who previously served as Tainan's mayor has pledged to continue bolstering national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo, during an election speech.

Lai said he would form a new government staffed by individuals based on their 'capabilities' rather than 'party affiliation', adding that this way, "it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges".

He also vowed to continue initiatives focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality.

(With inputs from ANI)

