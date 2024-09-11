Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in their sole presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election, discussing the economy and their visions for the future.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter Tuesday's debate in search of the same goal, a moment that will help them gain the edge in a race polls show is essentially tied. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Time/Bloomberg
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter Tuesday’s debate in search of the same goal, a moment that will help them gain the edge in a race polls show is essentially tied. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Time/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump participated in their first and only scheduled presidential debate on Wednesdayahead of the November 5 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris LIVE Updates: Harris copies Biden's plan, says Trump

Here are some key quotes:

Economy

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

Tariffs

"They are not going to have higher prices," Trump said, defending his tariffs proposal.

Covid-19

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

Project 2025

“What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again,” said Harris

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldHarris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue