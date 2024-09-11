Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump participated in their first and only scheduled presidential debate on Wednesdayahead of the November 5 election.

Here are some key quotes: Economy "I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

Tariffs "They are not going to have higher prices," Trump said, defending his tariffs proposal.

Covid-19 "But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

Project 2025 “What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again,” said Harris