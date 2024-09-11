Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we've had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes

Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we've had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes

Livemint

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in their sole presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election, discussing the economy and their visions for the future.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter Tuesday's debate in search of the same goal, a moment that will help them gain the edge in a race polls show is essentially tied. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Time/Bloomberg

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump participated in their first and only scheduled presidential debate on Wednesdayahead of the November 5 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris LIVE Updates: Harris copies Biden's plan, says Trump

Here are some key quotes:

Economy

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

Tariffs

"They are not going to have higher prices," Trump said, defending his tariffs proposal.

Covid-19

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

Project 2025

“What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again," said Harris

(With inputs from Reuters)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.