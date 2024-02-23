Pressure Builds on UK Commons Speaker After Gaza Vote Chaos
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle faced growing calls from Conservative and Scottish National Party politicians to resign over the chaotic scenes in Parliament late Wednesday, triggered by accusations he had intervened to help the Labour Party avoid a rebellion over a vote on Gaza.
