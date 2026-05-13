Pressure mounts on UK PM Starmer to resign amid growing discontent: Here's a look at some of the contenders

Pressure is mounting on the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, as he confronts the biggest internal revolt of his leadership so far. On Wednesday, all eyes were on his Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, amid speculation that he would resign from the government and trigger a leadership challenge against the British Prime Minister.

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Citing two Labour Party MPs, Politico reported that Streeting planned to resign and challenge Starmer. Earlier today, Streeting arrived at Downing Street and met with the British PM in a meeting that lasted less than 20 minutes.

Also Read | Political turmoil in UK as PM Starmer refuses to resign amid growing calls

According to media reports, Streeting is one of the most prominent contenders right now to challenge Starmer, who is reeling under the impact of "devastating" election results and a longstanding sense of drift in his administration.

Here's a list of contenders who could replace Starmer as the UK PM Wes Streeting: He has been the Health Secretary since the Starmer-led Labour Party came to power in 2024, after serving as Labour’s shadow health secretary for three years in opposition. Streeting was first elected to Parliament in 2015, having previously served as president of the National Union of Students and as a London councillor. According to reports, he is often seen as the cabinet's best communicator and has cited falling National Health Service (NHS) waiting lists as a key achievement of the government.

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Politico reported that if a leadership contest does begin, Streeting could struggle against a soft-left candidate who is more aligned with the views of Labour members, who would ultimately choose the party’s next leader and prime minister.

Angela Rayner: Rayner served as Starmer's deputy prime minister until she was pressured to resign last fall. Having worked closely with the UK prime minister while preparing for power in opposition, her left-wing politics make her a popular choice among Labour members. She was elected as Starmer's deputy in 2020, making her a powerful figure in government with her own mandate.

Rayner, who grew up in poverty and left school at 16 without any qualifications, was considered the most powerful woman in British politics until last year. She worked as a care worker before getting involved in the trade union Unison, which later became her launchpad into a political career.

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Andy Burnham: Like Rayner, Burnham also has strong backing from Labour MPs. According to a BBC report, polls have suggested that he is the most popular Labour politician among voters. Burnham previously served as a Cabinet minister in the final years of the last Labour government and twice unsuccessfully ran for the party leadership, in 2010 and 2015, losing the latter contest to Jeremy Corbyn. Despite being a popular politician among voters, Burnham's path to 10 Downing Street is hampered by the fact that he is not currently serving as an MP. However, this is something his allies hope can be rectified as soon as possible.

Ed Miliband: Another prominent figure on Labour’s soft left, the energy secretary is no stranger to leadership battles. Ed Miliband became Labour leader in 2010 after defeating his brother, David Miliband, but went on to lose the 2015 general election to the Conservatives. He has been a longtime ally of Starmer. Miliband has championed net zero policies, arguing they can deliver cheaper, homegrown energy.

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Why is Starmer facing revolt? Starmer, who came to power in 2024 by ending the Conservatives' 14-year rule in a landslide victory, is now facing growing calls seeking his ouster. From securing a massive victory in the 2024 elections to losing over 1,400 seats in the May 7 local elections, Britons are seemingly growing fed up with the Labour Party. According to Reuters, while incumbents across Europe face similar difficulties, Britain's politics have become ever more febrile in the decade since it voted to leave the European Union. Starmer, its sixth leader since then, promised change but has struggled to deliver.

However, it remains to be seen whether Starmer, who has so far refused to step down, will eventually resign or whether Labour MPs will continue to back him.

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Key Takeaways The Labour Party is facing internal strife with significant electoral losses leading to calls for Starmer's resignation.

Wes Streeting is considered a prominent contender for leadership, with the potential to challenge Starmer amid growing discontent.

The political landscape in the UK is rapidly changing, highlighting the need for effective leadership within the Labour Party.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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