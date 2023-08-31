'Prevented nuclear war,' claims Donald Trump in transcript of April testimony

'Prevented nuclear war,' claims Donald Trump in transcript of April testimony5 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Donald Trump defends against NY attorney general's fraud lawsuit, asserts his company's funds and presidential accomplishments.
Donald Trump confronted the New York attorney general's lawsuit accusing him of fraud, defending both his real estate business and his presidential tenure. During a private questioning in April, he asserted that his company has abundant funds and argued that he prevented a nuclear war, thereby saving countless lives.