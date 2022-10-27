Priests and nuns watch porn: Pope Francis makes a big claim, warns of risks

Priests and nuns watch porn: Pope Francis makes a big claim, warns of risks1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
- Pope Francis has made a big claim suggesting priests and nun indulge in pornography and should not do so as it weakens the priestly heart
Talking about the hazards associated with digital and social media and how they should be used Pope Francis has claimed that, 'pornography was a vice that so many people have…even priests and nuns," as quoted by the BBC.
During a session at the Vatican Pope Francis went on to warn priests and nuns of the dangers associated with watching pornography, saying ‘it not just weakens the priestly heart’ but also allows ‘devils to enter.’
Pope explained how to navigate social media and the digital world by using it efficiently and not to waste too much time on it.
"The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information," he said. He even advised the group to "delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand".
“Each of you think if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen and even priests and nuns," Francis said.
“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse – that’s already degeneracy – but of the more ‘normal’ pornography," he added.
He has even condemned pornography before, most recently in June, when he called it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women", saying it should be declared a “threat to public health".
The Roman Church teaching consider pornography as an offence against chastity.
