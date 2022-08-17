Monkeypox outbreak: WHO says primary focus must be to ensure readiness for virus

Meanwhile, discussing the spike in Covid-19 cases, he said, “we remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the #Covid-19 pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind." The WHO Director General informed that “learning to live with #Covid-19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others," in the wake of Covid-19, over the past four weeks, reporting deaths globally that have increased by 35%. “Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to Covid-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives," he said.