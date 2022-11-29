Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declares UK’s ‘golden era’ with China is over3 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:22 PM IST
Sunak had faced some criticism for being too soft on his approach towards China
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a clear break with the past on UK-China relations as he declared that the “so-called golden era" of bilateral ties is over in the face of the “systemic challenge" posed by the Chinese regime to British values and interests.