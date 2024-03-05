Rwanda Bill: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial deportation proposal gets rejected in UK House of Lords
The House of Lords inflicted the first defeats on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government as it tries to pass controversial legislation designed to enable the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.
