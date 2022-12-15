For last year's Christmas card, the family of five shared a snap from Jordan, where they were seen sitting together nearby a rocky background.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spreading joy with their bright smiles in this latest snap of their family for this year's Christmas card.
The royal couple shared a picture of themselves with their three kids, Charlotte, George and Louis all holding hands together. On their social media handle, they captioned, "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!"
Prince William was seen sporting a blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves along with denim trousers, while Kate was seen wearing a white-laced shirt with blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. The three kids were also seen wearing some shade of blue on their dresses.
The family was clicked by Matt Porteous who is a photographer for the royal family. He is also an environmental portrait and ocean storyteller.
People were quick to take to the comments and express their appreciation for the family image with heart emojis.
"Such a beautiful family you have! Your mom would be so proud!," one user wrote.
"That is a family committed to this country and just get on with things. Well done," another user wrote.
Another user wrote, “This isn't just a Christmas card, it's clearly a united fort, a united family that will face anything together. They are the future of monarchy and they are telling you that without saying a single word, congratulations to this family, stay strong and united."
For last year's Christmas card, the family of five shared a snap from Jordan, where they were seen sitting together nearby a rocky background.
According to a report by Page Six Style, the Duchess of Cambridge has a soft corner for Jordan because she had spent two years of her childhood in the country while her father worked for British Airways.
The royal couple was last seen at Boston's Fenway Park for their spectacular Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday night.
