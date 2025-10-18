Prince Andrew renounces royal title 'Duke of York' amid ongoing Epstein scandal: ‘Will stand back from public life’

Prince Andrew has confirmed that he will be stepping away from public life entirely and will cease using his royal title and honours, following discussions with King Charles III and senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew has given up his title of the Duke of York In a statement issued on Friday evening, Prince Andrew said the decision had been reached after consultation with his family and in light of the ongoing scrutiny surrounding him. “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

He continued, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

What does this mean for Prince Andrew? Although Andrew will remain a prince by birth, he will no longer hold the title Duke of York, which was bestowed upon him by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The move represents a significant development in the ongoing reshaping of the monarchy under King Charles, who has been seeking to streamline the institution and distance it from controversy.

Prince Andrew's infamous controversy Prince Andrew, now 65, has faced widespread public backlash since 2019 due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His connection to Epstein and allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him by Virginia Giuffre led to a major scandal that shook the Royal Family. Although Andrew has consistently denied all allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability, the fallout was severe. He was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations, and his public reputation was left in tatters.