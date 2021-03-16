Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital

File Photo: Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Reuters

Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital.

Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital.

"Very good news, I'm thrilled about it," Charles said during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in north London.

"Very good news, I'm thrilled about it," Charles said during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in north London.

"Oh yes, I've spoken to him - several times," he added.

Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William James)

