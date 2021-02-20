Prince Charles visits his father Philip in hospital

Prince Charles visits his father Philip in hospital1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:12 PM IST
- Britain's Prince Charles has left the London hospital where his father Philip is staying, a Reuters photographer said
- The Buckingham Palace said earlier this week that the 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening
Britain's Prince Charles has left the London hospital where his father Philip is staying, a Reuters photographer said on Saturday, after a visit which lasted just over half an hour.
The Buckingham Palace said earlier this week that the 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening as he was feeling unwell.
It called the admission “a precautionary measure" taken on the advice of Philip's doctor. The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to remain for a few days of “observation and rest."
His illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. The queen and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he “sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital."
Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.
During England's current coronavirus lockdown, the duke has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.
Lockdown permitting, the royal household is planning celebrations, to mark Philip's 100th birthday on June 10.
(With inputs from agencies)
