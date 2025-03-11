Prince Frederik, the youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg, has passed away at the age of 22 due to a rare genetic disorder. His father, alongside Princess Julie of Nassau, announced the heartbreaking news on the POLG Foundation website—a nonprofit charity founded by Frederik in 2022. Born with POLG mitochondrial disease and diagnosed at 14, Frederik’s struggle with the disorder was a constant part of his short yet impactful life.

A fond farewell On February 28, during Rare Disease Day, Frederik gathered his loved ones for one final conversation. He spoke to his family, sharing “some kind, some wise, (and) some instructive” farewells, and even left them with a long-standing family joke.

“Even in his last moments, his humor, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh….to cheer us all up,” wrote Prince Robert, reflecting on that poignant moment.

A father's loving reassurance Despite having struggled to speak in his final days, Frederik managed to ask his father one crucial question: “Papa, are you proud of me?” Prince Robert recalled the moment, saying, “The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times…” He continued, expressing immense pride in his son:

“Frederik knows that he is my Superhero, as he is to all of our family, and to so very many good friends and now in great part thanks to his POLG Foundation, to so very many people the world over.”

Royal ties and family strength As a member of the Luxembourg royal family and the youngest son of Prince Robert—who is 15th in line to the throne—Frederik was celebrated not only for his personal strength but also for his inspiring resilience. His siblings, Princess Charlotte (29) and Prince Alexandre (27), along with many who knew him, described him as “the strongest person that we know.”

“Charlotte reminds me that the sun has shone every day since Frederik's passing, pouring into the room and warming the bed where he last lay,” Prince Robert added, recalling a sage reminder Frederik once set on his phone: “Go outside when the sun is shining.” This message now serves as a lasting beacon of hope and resilience for his family.

Also Read | Kate Middleton returns to Commonwealth Day Service after two years