Prince Harry accused of 'snubbing' Queen Elizabeth II. Here's why
2 min read.05:25 PM ISTAFP
While a spokesperson confirmed that Prince Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29, he is reportedly set to attend the Invictus Games starting in the Netherlands just two weeks later.
Prince Harry was accused Saturday of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II after announcing he will miss her late husband's memorial service, amid a legal dispute over his security protection in Britain.
While a spokesperson confirmed that Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29, he is reportedly set to attend the Invictus Games starting in the Netherlands just two weeks later.
Harry's spokesperson Friday did not give a reason why he will miss it, but said he hopes to visit his grandmother "soon".
The funeral was one of only two occasions that Harry has returned to the UK since he and wife Meghan quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago.
As a result of their decision, the UK government withdrew his taxpayer-funded protection on visits back to Britain, a decision that Harry is challenging in the courts.
Commentators queried why Harry would feel unsafe visiting Britain but not the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on April 16.
ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted that Harry was pressing ahead with his attendance at the week-long event, but had "concluded he isn't safe in (the) UK without the access to intelligence he has asked for".
Harry is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Invictus Games as part of a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
Queen Elizabeth meanwhile has pulled out of attending another service in Westminster Abbey, for Commonwealth Day on Monday, after a period of fragile health including a mild bout of Covid.
