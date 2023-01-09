Prince Harry accuses Camilla, queen consort, of leaking private conversations to media2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Prince Harry says Spare is a bid to 'own’ his story.
After 38 years of "spin and distortion" by others, Prince Harry claims it is an effort to "own" his story. He has justified his decision to write a biography that reveals divisions within the British Royal Family. Harry spoke on Britain's ITV network in order to promote his book Spare, which contains details of personal emotional pain and sour familial animosities.