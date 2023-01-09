After 38 years of "spin and distortion" by others, Prince Harry claims it is an effort to "own" his story. He has justified his decision to write a biography that reveals divisions within the British Royal Family. Harry spoke on Britain's ITV network in order to promote his book Spare, which contains details of personal emotional pain and sour familial animosities.

Harry claimed in the interview, aired on January 8, that members of the Royal Family had gotten “into bed with the devil" in order to get positive tabloid coverage. Asserting that his family was "complicit" in his wife Meghan's pain and suffering, Harry also alleged that his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had revealed private conversations to the media.

As a result of his marriage to multiracial American actress Meghan Markle, Harry claimed that there was anxiety within the Royal Family about the skin tone of his unborn child. He also said that the British monarchy should change its racial policies.

The Royal Family needed to learn and develop in order to be a part of the solution rather than a part of the issue, according to Harry, who also said that the experience was an example of unconscious bias rather than racism.

Harry remarked that, if unconscious bias persists, it becomes racism. He claimed that having the title of royalty comes with responsibilities, and people rightfully hold you to a higher level than other groups.

Harry writes of his tumultuous separation from the Royal Family in the book that occurred in early 2020 when their application for a part-time royal post was denied. He draws a comparison between the removal of Meghan-Harry’s taxpayer-funded protection and the removal of his uncle, Prince Andrew, as a working Royal due to his relationship with the American sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Harry claims that, despite the embarrassing episode, nobody even thought about taking Andrew's protection away.

The charges have not been officially addressed by the Royal Family, but sympathisers have responded to them, largely in an anonymous manner.

The ITV interview is one of several given by Harry that is set to heap more pressure on the royal family. He is also appearing on “60 Minutes," “Good Morning America" and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

(With agency inputs)